What's the complete process of 100DollarBot Club?

1- You submit your requirements.

2- Our team analyse your requirements.

3- If approve we will send you Stripe secured payment form to pay advance 50$ to start your project.

4- We deliver your chatbot in 2-3 working days. (Connected to your facebook page)

5- You approve your chatbot or request for changes.

6- Once satisfied, we send a Stripe payment form to pay remaining 50$.

7- We transfer the chatbot to your Botsify.com account and help you connect it with your facebook page.

Do you provide any support after having built my chatbot?

Yes, we are always around to help you along with Botsify with any issues. We are the same team behind Botsify.com.

Can I have a hybrid chatbot (Human + Chatbot) to answer my users?

Yes, just let us know when submitting your requirements.